All-East Texas Volleyball Team 2021

TEXAS, USA — Superlatives in this year's All-East Texas Volleyball Team goes to Player of the Year Kinsley Rivers of Beckville, Newcomer of the Year Addison Ridge of New Diana and Coach of the Year Cherry Downs of Beckville. Check out more about them and our full list of first and second teams and honorable mentions.

Player of the Year: Kinsley Rivers, Beckville

By the numbers: Rivers, the lone senior on Beckville's state championship squad, finished the season with 544 kills, 448 digs, 81 blocks, 66 aces and 47 assists. She recorded nine kill and 12 digs in the Class 2A state semifinals against Crawford and added 14 kills and 21 digs in the championship match against Thrall. In a four-year career at Beckville, she recorded 1,315 kills, 1,041 digs, 196 aces and 206 blocks

Newcomer of the Year: Addison Ridge, New Diana

By the numbers: The District 15-3A Newcomer of the Year, Ridge finished the season with 269 kills, 368 digs, 361 assists, 109 aces and 10 blocks. Ridge earned East Texas Player of the Week honors during the week of Sept. 20-25 after recording 41 digs, 26 kills, 23 assists and 11 aces in a couple of district outings — including a 34-dig, 18-kill, 18-assist performance in a five-set win over Sabine

Coach of the Year: Cherry Downs, Beckville

By the numbers: Downs led Beckville to its second state championship in the past four seasons, and continued to up the expectations of one of the best programs in the state. Beckville finished with a 47-3 record, and all three seasons came to ranked teams in higher classifications - Class 5A Lufkin twice and Class 4A Carthage once. Downs moved her career coaching record to 357-64, all at Beckville. The Ladycats were 23-12 in her first season back in 2012, and they have not won fewer than 30 matches in a season since then — going 30-5 in 2013 followed by seasons of 34-6, 37-6, 36-6, 41-1, 42-8, 36-14, 31-3 and 47-3. The Ladycats have dominated district play, winning nine straight district titles and 104 consecutive league matches, with the last loss coming on Oct. 12, 2012 against Overton.

First team

AVERY MORRIS

Team : Beckville

By the numbers: 602 kills, 442 digs, 87 aces, 24 blocks, 20 assists for state champions ... District Offensive MVP

AMBER HARRIS

Team : Beckville

By the numbers: 313 kills, 361 digs, 244 assists, 90 aces, 51 blocks for state champions ... District Offensive MVP

FAITH KRUEBBE

Team : Carthage

By the numbers: 505 kills, 450 digs, 130 assists, 70 aces, 45 blocks ... District MVP

MIA TRAYLOR

Team : Spring Hill

By the numbers: 955 assists, 115 kills, 301 digs, 50 aces ... District MVP Setter

MAHOGANI WILSON

Team : Marshall

By the numbers: 347 kills, 71 blocks, 44 percent kill rate, 91 digs, 13 aces. District 15-5A Co-Offensive MVP ... District MVP Hitter

LEXI BAKER

Team : White Oak

By the numbers: 427 kills, 58 aces, 26 blocks, 304 digs ... District MVP

SUMMER DANCY-VASQUEZ

Team : Tatum

By the numbers: 597 digs, 18 assists, 40 aces, 95.2 percent server ... District MVP

JENCI SEAHORN

Team : Harmony

By the numbers: 570 kills, 250 digs, 121 blocks, 68 aces ... District MVP

Second team

AYDEN MCDERMOTT

Team : Hallsville

By the numbers: 333 digs, 270 kills, 60 aces, 27 blocks, 5 assists

CAROLANN BOWLES

Team : Spring Hill

By the numbers: 389 kills, 63 aces, 163 digs, 31 blocks ... District MVP Hitter

SOPHIE ELLIOTT

Team : Beckville

By the numbers: 1,312 assists, 51 aces, 32 kills, 333 digs for state champs ... District MVP Setter

MAKENA WARREN

Team : Hawkins

By the numbers: 313 kills, 66 aces, 101 digs, 56 blocks ... District MVP

BRIANNA CONVERSE

Team : Longview

By the numbers: 243 kills, 92 digs, 19 aces

CARMEN CHATMAN

Team : Pine Tree

By the numbers: 390 digs, 69 kills, 36 aces, 92.8 percent server, 392 assists, 22 blocks

MARY FENTER

Team : Overton

By the numbers: 434 kills, 30 blocks, 661 digs, 70 aces ... District MVP Hitter

SADIE SMITH

Team : Carthage

By the numbers: 850 assists, 345 digs, 85 kills, 50 blocks, 45 aces ... district MVP Setter

Third team

PIPER MORTON

Team : West Rusk

By the numbers: 223 kills, 438 digs, 80 blocks, 62 aces, 25 assists

ISABELLA EMERY

Team : Marshall

By the numbers: 546 digs, 39 aces, 851 receptions with 51 errors, 11 assists, eight kills ... District Defensive MVP

EMMA HILL

Team : White Oak

By the numbers: 960 assists, 163 digs, 28 blocks, 82 aces, 85 kills ... District MVP Setter

JORDAN PARKER

Team : East Texas Homeschool

By the numbers: 427 kills, 348 digs, 43 aces, 31 blocks, 38 assists

CALE BROWN

Team : Sabine

By the numbers: 259 kills, 20 aces, 90 percent server, 176 blocks ... District MVP Blocker

TAYLOR HELTON

Team : Henderson

By the numbers: 256 kills, 101 blocks, 77 aces, 69 digs ... District MVP Blocker

ABBY SORENSON

Team : Tatum

By the numbers: 1,008 assists, 54 kills, 247 digs, 55 aces, 95.6 percent server ... District MVP Setter

LAUREN PYLE

Team : Hallsville

By the numbers: 830 assists, 246 digs, 72 kills, 55 aces, 34 blocks

Honorable mention