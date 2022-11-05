Alto ineligible for football playoffs

ALTO, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in May 2022, and is not related to the story.

The Alto High School football team has been ruled ineligible for this season's playoffs for providing inaccurate enrollment figures to the University Interscholastic League in advance of the most recent realignment.

The UIL has ruled Alto must remain in its current district (11-2A, Division II), with no opportunity for postseason play, except in the unlikely event it receives a unanimous vote from its current district to allow it to leave and a unanimous vote from a Division I district to allow it in.