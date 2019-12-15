This story was updated at 2:30 p.m. to confirm Kluber is coming to the Rangers.

The Cleveland Indians completed a trade on Sunday that will send two-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers.

Officials with the Rangers made the announcement shortly after 2 p.m.

The trade, along with cash considerations, was made in exchange for outfielder Delino DeShields and right-handed pitcher Emmanuel Clase, team officials said.

The 33-year-old Kluber has been one of the AL's most dominant pitchers for six seasons. He won the Cy Young Award in 2014 and 2017. He is only one of 21 pitchers to ever win multiple of those awards, and he'll be only the second pitcher for the Rangers to do so, the announcement said.

Kluber has a career 3.16 ERA with 1.086 WHIP figure, but was limited to 7 games in 2019 after he broke his right forearm on May 1 in a game against Miami, Rangers officials said.

"Kluber leads all Major League pitchers with four seasons of 18-or-more wins since the start of 2014, as the only other pitcher with more than two 18-plus win seasons in that span is Max Scherzer (3)," Rangers officials said in the announcement. "According to Fangraphs, his 30.9 WAR figure over the past six seasons is the 5th-highest in MLB. Despite his limited 2019 campaign, Kluber still ranks among MLB leaders since the start of 2014 in ERA (4th, 2.94), strikeouts (4th, 1266), WHIP (4th, 1.04), opponent OPS (5th, .626), opponent batting average (7th, .223), wins (7th, 85), quality starts (9th, 116), and innings (10th, 1127,0)."

AP Sports Writer Tom Withers contributed to this report.

