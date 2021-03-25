Apache Ladies continue their winning ways with victory over Kilgore College

TJC looked sharp in a convincing 79-44 victory over rival Kilgore College Wednesday night

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies are on an absolute roll as of late. Winning nine of their last 10 games, the Apache Ladies entered Wednesday night's rivalry game with Kilgore College looking to take care of business, and that's exactly what they did in an overly convincing 79-44 victory.

The Lady Rangers hung in the game early on, trading blows with TJC and connecting on multiple long rang shots, but it was the fantastic passing, and overall team chemistry from the black and gold that shines through.