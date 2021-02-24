Arp proves too much for Gladewater as Tigers take down Bears 67-39

The Tigers struck early and often, as they beat Gladewater Tuesday night in Winona.

ARP, Texas — The Arp Tigers entered Tuesday night's postseason game against Gladewater 16-6 on the season.

Being in 3A-16 gave the Tigers the type of test all season long that they would harp back on Tuesday night.

They say iron sharpens iron, and when you're accustomed to playing teams like Tatum, Jefferson and Troup all season long in district play, you're certainly ready for what anyone throws at you come playoff time.

Arp relied on their senior leadership Tuesday night, and if your last name was Mauldin, well, you had yourself a night.

Both Zachariah and Elijah Mauldin were fantastic in Arp's 67-39 victory over the Bears.

Both Mauldins were specifically terrific in the first half.

Taking a 44-21 lead into the locker room at halftime, senior Colton Birdsong also helped lead the way with a number of three-pointers, playing lock down defense in the process.