Arp Coach Joe Crawford notches 400th career victory

ARP, Texas — Arp High School head boy's basketball coach Joe Crawford reached a major milestone on Tuesday evening.

With Arp's 51-43 win over Harleton, the 42-year coaching veteran Crawford earned his 400th career victory as a high school head basketball coach.

In the contest, senior Robert Draper led the Tigers with 19 points while teammate Kadaylon Williams added 12 in the memorable victory.

Taber Childs finished with 12 points in the loss for Harleton.

The Tigers are now 11-8 on the season overall and 3-5 in district 16-3A action.

