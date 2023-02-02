Judge dismisses aggravated menacing charge against Bengals running back Joe Mixon

The judge signed off on a motion from the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office for the dismissal of the arrest warrant Friday.

CINCINNATI — An aggravated menacing charge against Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been dismissed.

According to WCPO, Hamilton County Judge Curt Kissinger signed off on a motion from the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office for the dismissal of the arrest warrant Friday.

Peter Schaffer, Mixon's agent, had previously said in a statement that the charge was going to be dropped.

"It was a rush to judgment. They're dropping the charges first thing in the morning. I really feel that police have an obligation before they file charges — because of the damage that can be done to the person's reputation — to do their work. They should be held to a higher standard. Because I don't play with people's lives."

The arrest warrant was issued for Mixon Thursday. He was accused of pointing a gun at a woman and threatening her on Jan. 21, the day before the Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills in a divisional-round playoff game.

According to the warrant, Mixon pointed the weapon at the women and told her, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police (can't) get me.”

The 26-year-old Mixon rushed for 814 yards and seven touchdowns this season, his sixth. He also had 60 receptions for 441 yards, both career highs, and two touchdowns.

A second-round draft pick out of Oklahoma in 2017, Mixon has spent his entire career with Cincinnati and rushed for career highs of 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021.

In 2014, when he was 18, Mixon punched a female Oklahoma student in the face, an attack captured on surveillance video. He was suspended from the football team for a year and entered an Alford plea, in which a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is sufficient evidence for a conviction. He received a deferred sentence and was ordered to perform community service and undergo counseling.