HOUSTON — Art Howe, one of the more popular Astros from the 1970s and 1980s, is in the hospital with COVID-19.

KHOU’s Matt Musil spoke Howe, who is in the ICU. Howe, 73, told Musil that he tested positive last Tuesday and eventually the symptoms got so bad that he went to the hospital.

According to Musil, Howe is feeling very weak and is hurting right now.

"He said he's never faced anything like this," said Musil.

Howe was Houston's third baseman when Nolan Ryan threw a no-hitter in the Astrodome in 1981. He was also a member of the Astros team in 1980 that went to the NLCS.

“Longtime Astros fans will remember how tough Art Howe was as a player. In 1980, he suffered a fractured jaw when he got hit by a pitch in a game. He strapped on a plastic guard and came back out and they went ahead and won big that year,” said Musil.

Howe played for the Astros from 1976 to 1982. He also managed the Astros before going on to manage in Oakland and New York.

We wish Art all the best and hope for a speedy recovery.

