HOUSTON — Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow have been suspended for the 2020 season as part of MLB's punishment for stealing signs in 2017.

The club is also being fined $5 million and will forfeit 1st and 2nd-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

The investigation began in November 2019 when former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers alleged that the Astros were illegally stealing signs in 2017.

Astros owner Jim Crane was cleared of any involvement.

"Crane is extraordinarily troubled and upset by the conduct of members of his organization," Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. said in the report.

He said Crane fully supported the investigation and provided unlimited access to all information requested.