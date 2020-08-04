AUSTIN, Texas — Basketball has always been a team sport, which makes it hard to play during a global pandemic.

Due to COVID-19, ATX Ballers has created virtual lessons for athletes who still want to play but from the comfort of their own home.

Nick Erskine, the owner and director of ATX Ballers, has come up with the slogan "Dunk the Virus."

Erskine and coaches Joseph Johnson and Geoff Harner provide at least one virtual coaching session per week that can be found on their Facebook page and YouTube.

The lessons are made so everyone can learn, hoop or not.

"Either from their living room, some things they can do from their front yard, even in an apartment complex – they can do it out in the parking lot," explained Erskine.

The goal is to keep kids active and safe while also helping parents who are looking for ways to keep their young athlete busy.

"I got about 15 to 20 emails back like, 'Thank you so much. Thanks for doing this for us – we really appreciate it,'" he said.

Though the group is just getting its start, Nick hopes one day he can inspire children all across the nation.

“We came up with the ‘Dunk the Virus’ campaign to keep kids active, not just here in Austin, but all over the country as well,” he said.

