TYLER - With John Tyler dropping down to 5A this year, that means that the battle for Tyler bragging rights is no longer a district game.

But that doesn't make the annual showdown between Lee and JT any less important in the eyes of the players and the fans.

On Tuesday night, those two teams met for the only time this season as they got together at TJC's Wagstaff Gym.

The girls game was first and this one was all Lady Raiders. The Lady Lions did what they could to keep it close, but Lee was too much as they went on to win 53-25.

Right after that game, the boys hit the court. This game was close throughout until the Lions opened up a lead in the 4th quarter. Lee made a big run late to stay within striking distance, but it was too little, too late as John Tyler held on to win 64-57.

