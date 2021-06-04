Baylor Bears greeted by large group of fans celebrating their historic National Championship win

WACO, Texas — A large crowd gathered at Waco Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon to greet the new National Champions, the Baylor Bears' men's basketball team.
The bears arrived at the airport around 2:05 p.m. following their previous night's win against the Gonzaga Bulldogs 86-70.
Monday night's win against Gonzaga was historic for the team. The men's basketball team brought home their first-ever National Championship title.
Gonzaga was also undefeated since the 2019-2020 season, adding another notch to the Bears' accomplishments as they closed March Madness off with a bang.
"These guys are going to do a great job representing Baylor University, our city and state," said Coach Scott Drew shortly after their arrival.
"It's great to bring a National Championship back to Texas!," he added.
