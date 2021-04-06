WATCH LIVE: Baylor Bears parade celebrates men's National Championship win

6 News will carry the parade on-air, on kcentv.com, on the 6 News App and on YouTube and Facebook.

WACO, Texas — Hundreds of Baylor Bears fans lined the streets of Downtown Waco Tuesday evening to catch a glimpse of the new National Champions.

The men's basketball team was honored in a parade hosted by the City of Waco where they also took part.

It started at 6 p.m. at 14th Street where the team, student-athletes, coaches, administrators, invited guests, local city officials and other honorees trekked down Austin Avenue until they reached the outside of Waco City Hall on 3rd Street.

After the parade, a ceremony was held outside of Waco City Hall. Fans got to hear from Head Coach Scott Drew, the athletes and other special guests.

They also got to see the team be awarded the NABC National Championship Trophy, which is estimated to be worth around $30,000.

Tomorrow this stunning NABC National Championship Trophy will be awarded to @BaylorMBB during the parade!



More on the history of this trophy on @6NewsCTX 🏆🐻 pic.twitter.com/gjgSTtv9jp — Niki Lattarulo (@NikiLattarulo) April 12, 2021

The Bears won the National Championship against Gonzaga with a final score of 86-70. It marked the first National Championship win for the men's basketball team.

