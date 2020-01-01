NEW ORLEANS — Baylor defense flexed its muscle early in the first quarter, forcing Georgia to punt.

Baylor makes its first Sugar Bowl appearance since 1957!

Flowers were placed in the press box and spot was reserved to honor Lousiana sports reporter Carlet Mccord who was killed in a plane crash.

The Baylor Club at McLane Stadium is holding a watch party for fans.

Those attending the Sugar Bowl watch party will enjoy game food. More than 400 Baylor fans are expected to root on Baylor at McLane Stadium.

No. 8 Baylor is going for its first 12-win season when it plays fifth-ranked Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

Baylor was a 1-11 team just three seasons ago. Georgia has won at least 11 games in each of the past three seasons and is back in the Sugar Bowl for a second straight year.

For the Bulldogs, the Sugar Bowl has been a consolation prize after losing the SEC Championship game two seasons running. But Georgia players say they want to send seniors out as winners this time after last year's Sugar Bowl loss to Texas.

