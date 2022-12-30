New coaches fill positions for the Baylor Bears defensive unit.

WACO, Texas — Baylor Head Coach Dave Aranda announced that Christian Robinson will take over coaching duties for the inside linebackers on Friday, Dec. 30.

Robinson is coming from a similar positions at Auburn and Florida, where he coached the linebackers for each respective team.

Coach Aranda is thrilled to have Robinson join the team as he states, "Christian is one of the top young coaches in the country, who's commitment to relationships, and the success of the young men he coaches, on and off the field, is an ideal fit for our program."

This praise appears to be warranted as Robinson was recently included on the 2022 American Football Coaches Association 35 Under 35 list.

Robinson has been learning and coaching defense at numerous SEC programs since 2013 and he is excited about his next stop in Waco.

"It is an honor to join Coach Aranda's staff and represent Baylor University, we look forward to supporting, encouraging and promoting excellence in everything we do."

Robinson adds, "Life is about relationships and we are excited to foster those in our new home of Waco, Texas. Sic 'Em!"

