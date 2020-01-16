WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears are expected to hire LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda as their new head football coach, according to multiple reports.

Aranda would replace Matt Rhule, who last week left to become the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. The forty-three-year-old Aranda has been in Baton Rouge for four seasons, arriving from Wisconsin as one of the top defensive minds in college football and sits as the highest-paid defensive coordinator in college football at $2.5 million annually.

Aranda is the second high-profile LSU assistant to leave the Tigers. Passing game coordinator Joe Brady joined Rhule as an offensive coordinator for the Panthers.