Carthage/West Rusk both sit atop #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 poll

7 total teams remain undefeated heading down the stretch.

TYLER, Texas — Week 11 of the high school football season will feature four matchups of teams ranked in Class 6A/5A/4A in the latest installment of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15.

Kilgore moves into the No. 5 slot ahead of its matchup against No. 6 Lindale. Van jumped up to No. 4 and will host No. 13 Brownsboro for the Class 7-4A Division II title. No. 7 Longview will host No. 8 Tyler, and No. 3 Gilmer will travel to Texarkana to take on No. 15 Pleasant Grove.

Carthage, Texas High and Gilmer stayed firm in the top three spots in 6A/5A/4A.

Canton dropped out of the poll, while Pleasant Grove moved in.

The top seven of the 3A/2A/TAPPS poll stayed the same with West Rusk, Mount Vernon, Timpson, Waskom, Tatum, Beckville and Gladewater.

Tenaha and Malakoff both moved into the top 10. Harmony dropped out of the poll, and Arp rejoined the rankings after defeating Harmony.

Other notable games this week are No. 12 Chapel Hill at Henderson in 6A/5A/4A and No. 5 Tatum at No. 15 Sabine in 3A/2A/TAPPS.

Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Joe Elerson of the Athens Daily Review, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.

#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15

6A/5A/4A

Team Points Record Last Week

1. Carthage (15) 225 8-0 1

2. Texas High 207 8-0 2

3. Gilmer 196 8-1 3

4. Van 173 9-0 5

5. Kilgore 159 8-1 6

6. Lindale 141 6-3 7

7. Longview 133 6-3 4

8. Tyler 122 6-3 9

9. Marshall 94 6-3 10

10. Tyler Legacy 91 5-4 8

11. Rusk 86 7-2 11

12. Chapel Hill 54 6-3 13

13. Brownsboro 46 5-4 14

14. Palestine 20 5-5 12

15. Pleasant Grove 15 5-4 NR

Others receiving votes: Canton 14; Jasper 7; Mabank 7

Dropped out: No. 15 Canton

3A/2A/TAPPS

Team Points Record Last Week

1. West Rusk (13) 221 9-0 1

2. Mount Vernon 208 10-0 2

3. Timpson (2) 200 7-0 3

4. Waskom 177 8-1 4

5. Tatum 161 8-1 5

6. Beckville 152 9-0 6

7. Gladewater 141 7-2 7

8. Daingerfield 117 7-2 9

9. Tenaha 88 8-2 11

10. Malakoff 84 6-3 12

11. Elysian Fields 70 7-2 8

12. Brook Hill 54 7-2 13

13. Troup 43 7-3 14

14. Arp 40 6-3 NR

15. Sabine 27 6-3 10

Others receiving votes: Diboll 13; Mineola 5