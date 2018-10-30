WHITEHOUSE - The high school volleyball playoffs officially kicked off on Monday and we had a handful of East Texas teams in action on the first day of the postseason.

In total, we had 63 East Texas teams make the playoffs this year (both UIL and TAPPS). We'll have highlights and scores from as many of them as possible over the next few weeks.

We shot highlights of 2 games on night one of the postseason. Click on the video above to see highlights from Carthage vs. Palestine and Beckville vs. Hawkins. And we've got scores from several other East Texas matches listed below.

6A REGION 2

Waco Midway def. Tyler Lee 3-0

5A REGION 2

Hallsville def. Greenville 3-0

4A REGION 2

Van def. Sunnyvale 3-0

Farmersville def. Canton 3-0

4A REGION 3

Carthage def. Palestine 3-0

Huntington def. Rusk

3A REGION 2

Edgewood def. Hampton Prep 3-0

Mt. Vernon def. Redwater

Grand Saline def. Life Oak Cliff

Quitman def. Dallas Madison 3-0

3A REGION 3

Little River Academy def. Elkhart 3-0

2A REGION 3

Beckville def. Hawkins 3-0

Carlisle def. Union Grove

Bogata Rivercrest def. Como-Pickton 3-0

Timpson def. Linden-Kildare 3-0

Jewett Leon def. Kerens 3-0

Deweyville def. Groveton 3-0

Cayuga ​​​​​​​def. Normangee 3-0

1A REGION 3

Sulphur Bluff def. Fruitvale

High Island def. Apple Springs

