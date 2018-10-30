WHITEHOUSE - The high school volleyball playoffs officially kicked off on Monday and we had a handful of East Texas teams in action on the first day of the postseason.
In total, we had 63 East Texas teams make the playoffs this year (both UIL and TAPPS). We'll have highlights and scores from as many of them as possible over the next few weeks.
We shot highlights of 2 games on night one of the postseason. Click on the video above to see highlights from Carthage vs. Palestine and Beckville vs. Hawkins. And we've got scores from several other East Texas matches listed below.
6A REGION 2
Waco Midway def. Tyler Lee 3-0
5A REGION 2
Hallsville def. Greenville 3-0
4A REGION 2
Van def. Sunnyvale 3-0
Farmersville def. Canton 3-0
4A REGION 3
Carthage def. Palestine 3-0
Huntington def. Rusk
3A REGION 2
Edgewood def. Hampton Prep 3-0
Mt. Vernon def. Redwater
Grand Saline def. Life Oak Cliff
Quitman def. Dallas Madison 3-0
3A REGION 3
Little River Academy def. Elkhart 3-0
2A REGION 3
Beckville def. Hawkins 3-0
Carlisle def. Union Grove
Bogata Rivercrest def. Como-Pickton 3-0
Timpson def. Linden-Kildare 3-0
Jewett Leon def. Kerens 3-0
Deweyville def. Groveton 3-0
Cayuga def. Normangee 3-0
1A REGION 3
Sulphur Bluff def. Fruitvale
High Island def. Apple Springs