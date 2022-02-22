x
Beloved East Texas sportswriter to host 4th annual 'Big Daddy Birthday Walk'

Jack Stallard is gearing up for his annual walk to benefit the Kilgore College Food Pantry.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Jack Stallard, the sports editor for the Longview News-Journal, is gearing up to walk for a good cause.

The Fourth Annual Big Daddy Birthday Walk to benefit the Kilgore College Food Pantry is set for 7 a.m.-12 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Synergy Park in Kilgore.

"Kilgore means a lot to me and my family," said Stallard. "I went to Kilgore College in '86 and I got my start there. My wife graduated from Kilgore College and she works there now, my son just graduated from Kilgore College. He's a Rangerette manager. It's been a part of my life for 36 years now. It just means a lot to me a lot to me and my family and I know it means a lot to East Texas in the community there. This is just a little way for me to give back."

Large, plastic crates will be available at the Amanda Nobles Pavilion for any items collected. 

Here is a list of items needed for the food pantry:

• Canned meat

• Canned fruit

• Healthy snacks

• Rice, pasta and sauces

• Peanut butter and jellies

• Ramen noodles

• Soups

• Cereal bars, protein bars

Personal items are also needed:

• Shampoo

• Shaving cream

• Soaps

• Toothpaste and tooth brushes

• Feminine items

For more information, call Stallard at (903) 445-7526.

