Beloved East Texas sportswriter to host 4th annual 'Big Daddy Birthday Walk'

LONGVIEW, Texas — Jack Stallard, the sports editor for the Longview News-Journal, is gearing up to walk for a good cause.
The Fourth Annual Big Daddy Birthday Walk to benefit the Kilgore College Food Pantry is set for 7 a.m.-12 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Synergy Park in Kilgore.
"Kilgore means a lot to me and my family," said Stallard. "I went to Kilgore College in '86 and I got my start there. My wife graduated from Kilgore College and she works there now, my son just graduated from Kilgore College. He's a Rangerette manager. It's been a part of my life for 36 years now. It just means a lot to me a lot to me and my family and I know it means a lot to East Texas in the community there. This is just a little way for me to give back."
Large, plastic crates will be available at the Amanda Nobles Pavilion for any items collected.
Here is a list of items needed for the food pantry:
• Canned meat
• Canned fruit
• Healthy snacks
• Rice, pasta and sauces
• Peanut butter and jellies
• Ramen noodles
• Soups
• Cereal bars, protein bars
Personal items are also needed:
• Shampoo
• Shaving cream
• Soaps
• Toothpaste and tooth brushes
• Feminine items
For more information, call Stallard at (903) 445-7526.