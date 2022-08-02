Big Sandy celebrates Lovie Smith being named Houston Texans new head coach

Lovie Smith has a whole community rallying behind him.

BIG SANDY, Texas — Talk about a hometown hero! From humble beginnings at Big Sandy High School, to his third head coaching position in the NFL, Lovie Smith has a whole community rallying behind him.

The Houston Texans' announcement to hire Smith as their head coach was a move no one saw coming. As it turned out, he was one of seven other contenders for the position.

His cousin, Gary Chalk, says they grew up on the field together.

“I did speak with Lovie a little bit earlier and he was excited and as you would well imagine," Chalk said. "He was voted Most Likely to Succeed in our senior class. And surely, he's succeeded.”

Chalk was the quarterback and Smith played on the defensive line during their days on the Big Sandy High School football team.

Andree Thompson beams with the same pride. He’s always looked up to Smith and is now an assistant coach at Big Sandy..

“I would tell him, 'if you need a water guy, I'm still able to be your water guy. I could walk behind you and give you water'," said Thompson.

Thompson is family friends with Smith. They grew up in the same church that Smith still donates to.

"He sends his tithes faithfully,” Thompson confirmed.

The buzzword the kept coming up when speaking to smith’s loved ones, was just how humble Smith is.

Thompson says Smith is setting a prime example for the players currently in Big Sandy's program.

“Knowing where he came from, where we came from, this little small town, anything can go if you set your mind to it," Thompson explained. "When he went here, this was a Class B School, which is like the smallest school you could have in the state. He set his mind that he wanted to leave and go reach his goal. And that's what he did.”

Smith is making all of them proud -- even those not here in person to see it.