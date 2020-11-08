Report: Big Ten to announce cancellation of 2020 football season; will attempt to play in spring

According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, the Big Ten will announce the cancellation of the 2020 football season on Tuesday, with hopes to play in the spring.

The decision comes following a vote among Big Ten presidents on Tuesday morning during a meeting to discuss the future of the fall sports season amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Per Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman, the Big Ten hopes to play football in the spring.

Tuesday's announcement will mark the culmination of weeks of speculation regarding the viability of a college football season amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, the Mid-American Conference announced that it was postponing its fall sports -- including football -- until the spring.

Last month, the Big Ten announced that it was moving to a 10-game conference-only schedule for the 2020 season, with the four other Power Five conferences later following suit with adjusted schedules. At the time Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith insisted that didn't mean a decision on the season had been made.