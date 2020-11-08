Report: Big Ten to announce cancellation of 2020 football season; will attempt to play in spring

After days of deliberation, the Big Ten is set to announce the cancellation of its 2020 college football season, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.
The decision comes following a vote among Big Ten presidents on Tuesday morning during a meeting to discuss the future of the fall sports season amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Per Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman, the Big Ten hopes to play football in the spring.
Tuesday's announcement will mark the culmination of weeks of speculation regarding the viability of a college football season amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, the Mid-American Conference announced that it was postponing its fall sports -- including football -- until the spring.
Last month, the Big Ten announced that it was moving to a 10-game conference-only schedule for the 2020 season, with the four other Power Five conferences later following suit with adjusted schedules. At the time Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith insisted that didn't mean a decision on the season had been made.
Amid reports regarding the uncertainty of a fall college football season nationwide, several star players -- including Ohio State star quarterback Justin Fields -- took to social media to share their desire to play, as well as requests to help make a safe season happen. After The Detroit Free Press reported on Monday that the Big Ten presidents had voted 12-2 to cancel the season, several of the conference's coaches, including Ohio State's Ryan Day, Penn State's James Franklin, Nebraska's Scott Frost and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, took to social media and various platforms to urge the league to move forward with its season.