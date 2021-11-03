Bishop Gorman hires new head football coach

TYLER, Texas — Bishop Gorman has hired a new head football coach after more than 60 candidates put in for the job.
Coach Daryl Hayes, with 27 years of coaching and teaching experience, has been selected to head the team.
“Coach Hayes has had a variety of roles throughout his career,” said Bishop Gorman Catholic School Principal Zachary Allen in a statement. “But one consistent character trait that shone through his resume, his emails, his phone calls, letters of recommendation and in person visits is the fact he cares about students and helping them see how Jesus Christ can move in their lives.”