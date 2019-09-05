TYLER, Texas — Bishop Gorman High School hired Antonella Perez to coach the high school volleyball team Thursday.

Perez coached the Bishop Gorman 8th grade volleyball team last year.

“These are exciting times for Bishop Gorman athletics," Coach Perez said. "I feel very blessed to be able to continue to be a part of such a wonderful community."

Tracey Giorgio was the previous coach for five years. She will work continue work with Tyler Catholic Schools as the head of Physical Education at St. Gregory Cathedral School.