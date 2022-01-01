Boys Basketball: Hawkins places third in own tournament

The Hawkins Hawks rallied to defeat the West Rusk Raiders 45-39 on Thursday in the third-place game of the Hawkins Holiday Hoops Tournament.

HAWKINS, Texas — Bryce Burns scored 13 points while teammates Jeramy Torres and Dristun Pruitt each hit for 11 points as the Hawkins Hawks rallied to defeat the West Rusk Raiders 45-39 on Thursday in the third-place game of the Hawkins Holiday Hoops Tournament.

West Rusk led 17-7 after the first quarter as well as 24-20 at halftime. The Raiders were on top 34-31 heading into the final period. The Hawks outscored WR 14-5 in the quarter to take the win.

Also scoring for Hawkins were Marshall White (4), Boston Conner (2), Micah Staruska (2) and Toby Gwin (2).

Darren Nix and Cole Jackson led the Radiers with eight points each with Jace Reasner and Kason Reed with six points apiece. Reasner and Jackson had two 3-pointers each with Nix adding one trey. Ty Harper had five points.