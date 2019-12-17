NEW ORLEANS — Saints quarterback Drew Brees has made history again on Monday night, throwing the 540th and 541st touchdown passes of his career, surpassing Peyton Manning for the top spot in NFL history.

The Saints defeated the Colts 34-7 to move to 11-3, a record they share with Seattle, Green Bay and San Francisco. The Saints though, will need some help to secure a top seed in the NFC playoffs. But that's for another day.

On this great day, Brees lofted a five-yard lob pass to Josh Hill for a touchdown early in the third quarter for his 540th touchdown pass. Brees blew kisses to the crowd and received the congratulations of his teammates.

"Pretty incredible moment," said Brees afterward. "To be able to share it with my team and the Who Dat Nation, everyone here in the Superdome and my family and friends. You don’t think about these things when you start out, you just want to make the team."

The pass gave the Saints a 27-0 lead in the third quarter over the Indianapolis Colts.

Brees threw the four touchdown passes before the end of the third quarter in a masterful performance where the ball rarely hit the ground.

In fact, Brees was so good (How good was he?) that he set an NFL record for single game passing percentage by hitting 29 of 30 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns.

"He was outstanding tonight," said Sean Payton. "It was efficient and it was impressive. As a play caller, the sheet looks bigger when he’s playing like that."

The fourth, to Taysom Hill late in the third quarter, gave the Saints a 34-0 margin.

ESPN's Ed Werder said the first half, where Brees hit on 20 of 21 passes, was the best percentage passing half for a quarterback that threw at least 20 passes in the past 25 years.

After settling for a field goal on the Saints’ first possession, Brees went to work. He hit his favorite target, Michael Thomas over the middle for a 15-yard scoring strike that put the Saints up 10-0 early in the second quarter.

One drive later, he connected with Tre’Quan Smith on a 21-yarder to make it 17-0.

Brees is now the NFL leader in career completion percentage and passing yards, along with touchdowns.