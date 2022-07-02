Tatum's Brett Carr earns 500th win

The Tatum Eagles basketball team sailed off to a nearly 60-point win to earn Carr his milestone victory.

TATUM, Texas — Brett Carr couldn’t have asked for a better team performance when earning his 500th career coaching victory during Tatum's 96-38 home district win against West Rusk at Eagle Coliseum.

Carr improved his 24-year coaching career record to 500-281 and his 18-year Tatum coaching mark to 419-184.

The No. 6 Class-3A Tatum Eagles improved their current season record to 22-5 and District 16-3A mark to 11-0, while West Rusk dropped to 12-14 and 5-6 respectively.