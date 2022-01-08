Brook Hill Guard opens up 2022 season with midnight practice

Brook Hill is welcoming in the season with a midnight practice tradition. The team welcomes back veterans Von Dawson and Noah Langemeier with new QB, Jonah McCown

BULLARD, Texas — Aug. 1 is the day in Texas where high school football teams can finally hold the first team practice.

The Brook Hill School football team took full advantage, holding practice at midnight Monday on the new turf at Herrington Stadium.

"Oh, it's so fun. It's like it's what you live for, the midnight practice," Noah Langemeier said.

The tradition even extends to alumni players, last seniors showing up to practice to welcome in the new season.

“First thing this morning I started getting texts, 'Hey, Coach, tonight is night right?'" head Coach Scott Ryle said. "So they missed this. I know they wish they could still be out here.”

The team is under new leadership at quarterback, Jonah McCown, son of former NFL quarterback Josh McCown. He's new to the program but he knows what it takes.

“Hours of work," McCown said. "It always just pestifying your guys, 'hey, get out here.' Let's get out here and work. Let's get some throws in, let's build that chemistry. It's all about that chemistry.”

"First practice of the year we get to be under the lights man," McCown added. "That energy, that feeling getting to play under these lights on Fridays, and it's gonna be so much fun.”

Von Dawson is bringing the veteran leadership to basically a whole new team, and he knows what it takes to be a leader in this program.

“Being vocal, just leading the team," Dawson said. "Not only you know, obviously in football but off the field in the classroom. It's what it really comes down to.”