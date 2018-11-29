BULLARD - The Bullard girls soccer team has had some success in recent years. One of their top players last year was Morgan Carpenter and while her senior season is just getting started, she's already looking ahead to next year.

On Wednesday, Carpenter made her college choice as she signed with Midwestern State.

Carpenter was first team all-district last year and her coach said she could always be relied upon, whether it was playing her normal position (defender) or anywhere else on the field.

Carpenter says it's been a long road to get here, but she's looking forward to taking the next step in her soccer career.

She says, "I think my attitude is pretty good, I think I have a nice mentality going into it and I think I can bring a lot...I think it will be challenging but I think I'm ready for it."

Carpenter will actually be back in East Texas after she heads off to school, since Midwestern State plays in the Lone Star Conference. That's the conference that UT Tyler is joining next year.

