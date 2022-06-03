First basketball state title win for the Brownsboro Bearettes

BROWNSBORO, Texas — It was a historic night in the Alamodome ... one that will forever be remembered in the town of Brownsboro.

Playing in their seventh state tournament in program history and first championship game, the Bearettes captured their first state title with a 50-49 win over Hardin-Jefferson in the Class 4A final on Saturday night.

“We have an unbelievable group of kids who fight for each other,” Brownsboro head coach Jeremy Durham said. “They’ve been playing together since they were tiny. They love each other. They love our town, our school and our community. They’re very easy to coach. And every time we go out, I feel like we’ve got a chance to win against anybody.