Brownsboro celebrates state title with championship banner

The Brownsboro Bearettes unveiled championship banner after capturing the team's first state title in program history.

BROWNSBORO, Texas — The Brownsboro community continues to celebrate the Bearettes' state title nearly a month after the win.

On Monday, the school unveiled the championship banner, along with gear and paraphernalia, for Bearettes to autograph for their young fans.

"It means the absolute world to me to have the entire city back you and just to be there and support you in every single game and travel all the way to San Antonio and to be here to support you still after however long," Bearette guard Caylor Blackmon said.

In their seventh state tournament in program history and first championship game, the Bearettes won their first state title with a 50-49 win over Hardin-Jefferson in the Class 4A final on March 5.