Brownsboro celebrates state title with championship banner

BROWNSBORO, Texas — The Brownsboro community continues to celebrate the Bearettes' state title nearly a month after the win.
On Monday, the school unveiled the championship banner, along with gear and paraphernalia, for Bearettes to autograph for their young fans.
"It means the absolute world to me to have the entire city back you and just to be there and support you in every single game and travel all the way to San Antonio and to be here to support you still after however long," Bearette guard Caylor Blackmon said.
In their seventh state tournament in program history and first championship game, the Bearettes won their first state title with a 50-49 win over Hardin-Jefferson in the Class 4A final on March 5.
"We've been waiting a long time for this," Principal Brent Cooper said. "So we don't want the celebration to stop. You see all these people in here from young to old, everybody's still excited. I mean, it's been a month now. And we're still celebrating. So I don't know how long this is gonna go, but we're gonna enjoy it while it's happening."