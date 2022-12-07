Gilmer Buckeyes host top East Texas players in passing academy

The Gilmer football programs hosted another edition of it's East Texas Passing Academy.

Example video title will go here for this video

GILMER, Texas — Former Gilmer head football coach Jeff Traylor started the East Texas Passing Academy back in 2006. Six years later, the program is still attracting top East Texas talent with head coach Alan Metzel now in charge.

"Several years back we went and watched Todd dodge do his up in Dallas," Metzel said. "Went and worked his camp, and he was good to let us do that. Then we brought it out here to East Texas to kind of give the kids out here something like they've had in the Metroplex for years.”

Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends from schools like West Rusk, Lindale, White Oak, and many more work together like one big team although come football season, it's competition time.

“With social media, all these guys know each other," Coach Metzel said. "So they're aware of who the good players are and so it's fun to get to see them out here on the field.”

Good players, including West Rusk quarterback Andon Mata. The quarterback recently committed to Lamar University. On their website it shows eight East Texas football players on their roster, so Mata welcomes his regional competition.

“I think it really helps me connect with the rest of the people and East Texas," Mata said. "I mean, we're really all one big team here no matter how much we compete, and it helps to know that there's other quarterbacks around here that are still trying to work as well as I am.”

Quarterbacks working to improve every little detail like Cadon Tennison, the new Gilmer quarterback looking to get the Buckeye program back where his brother Brandon Tennison took them last year. And star receiver, Rohan Fluellen is on board.

“He's been doing his thing, he's already an athlete but me and him have been on the field each and every day trying to get even better,” Fluellen said.