PLAYOFF SOFTBALL: Bullard blanks Van Alstyne 15-0 in Game 1

BULLARD, Texas — The Bullard Lady Panthers didn't waste anytime getting on the scoreboard Wednesday evening over in Whitehouse. In game 1 of their series against Van Alstyne Bullard put up a 9-spot in the first frame jumping all over Van Alstyne pitching.

As for the offensive fireworks outside of the first inning, it was the fourth inning where the Lady Panthers struck oil. Junior's Kaylee Paul and Berlyn Grossman got on base and would later score, Senior Gabby Nichols had a sacrifice fly to right field to at the 14th run of the night and Addison Hooker lines a ball to shallow left field to score the 15th and final Bullard run of the night, as they took game 1 by a final of 15-0.