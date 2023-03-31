Scott Callaway to retire as Bullard head football coach, stay on as district's athletic director

The district will begin its search for a new head football coach and teaching position immediately.

BULLARD, Texas — Bullard ISD is on the hunt for a new head football coach.

According to the district, Scott Callaway will retire from his coaching duties, but stay on as BISD's athletic director.

"Since 2017, Bullard Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Scott Callaway has made a positive impact on the Panther Athletics program in countless ways," BISD said in a statement.

“I have loved my football coaching career over the past 31 years,” Callaway said. “I have also loved being an athletic director, where I can support the growth and development of all school sports athletes and programs. I feel at this time in my career, primarily focusing on the athletic director role is best for our athletes and the growth we are experiencing in the program.”

