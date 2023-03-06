Bullard ISD to host groundbreaking ceremony for new athletic complex

The athletic complex is part of the Bullard Bond 2022 project and along with a new multipurpose facility will cost a total of 21 million dollars.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BULLARD, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired May 2022, not related to story.

Bullard ISD will break ground on a new athletic complex this Wednesday.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on March 8 at 1 p.m. behind the Bullard Elementary and Bullard primary campuses.

The athletic complex is part of the Bullard Bond 2022 project, along with a new multipurpose facility will cost a total of 21 million dollars.