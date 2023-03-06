Bullard ISD to host groundbreaking ceremony for new athletic complex

BULLARD, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired May 2022, not related to story.
Bullard ISD will break ground on a new athletic complex this Wednesday.
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on March 8 at 1 p.m. behind the Bullard Elementary and Bullard primary campuses.
The athletic complex is part of the Bullard Bond 2022 project, along with a new multipurpose facility will cost a total of 21 million dollars.
This new complex will be for the baseball, softball, and tennis teams. And it will also include 12 tennis courts, covered batting cages, team restrooms facilities, spectator restrooms, a concessions stand, and artificial turf playing surfaces for the baseball and softball fields.