Bullard takes Game 1 thanks to yet another no hitter from Hagen Smith

The Whitehouse Athletic Complex was packed to the brim Thursday night and did those fans get a show -- the eighth no-hitter of the season from Bullard senior Hagen Smith.

The Sunnyvale Raiders has no answer for the Arkansas-bound Smith, who fanned 18 Raiders on the evening. The Panthers took Game 1 by a final score of 7-0, but the story of the night belonged to one of the most special pitchers East Texas has seen in a very long time.