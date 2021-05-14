x
Bullard takes Game 1 thanks to yet another no hitter from Hagen Smith

The Panthers took down Sunnyvale 7-0 Thursday night down in Whitehouse thanks to 18 strikeouts from their ace.

The Whitehouse Athletic Complex was packed to the brim Thursday night and did those fans get a show -- the eighth no-hitter of the season from Bullard senior Hagen Smith.

The Sunnyvale Raiders has no answer for the Arkansas-bound Smith, who fanned 18 Raiders on the evening. The Panthers took Game 1 by a final score of 7-0, but the story of the night belonged to one of the most special pitchers East Texas has seen in a very long time. 

The Panthers will look to win Game 2 of the series tomorrow night out in Rockwall. 

