TYLER - The college soccer season is quickly approaching its end. On Thursday, there were a couple of notable matches in East Texas.

The TJC women's soccer team is the top seed in the Region XIV tournament. They hosted Northeast Texas Community College in one of the region semifinal matches. And the Apache Ladies were dominant, scoring 2 goals in the first half and winning the game 6-0. They now move on to the region championship game, which they'll host on Sunday at 6 PM.

Over at UT Tyler, the Patriots are playing in their final games of the season. The UT Tyler women scored once in the first half and once in the second half as they beat Louisiana College 2-0. Then the men hit the field and the Patriots took care of business again, beating the Wildcats 4-1.

