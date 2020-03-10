RIP to a legend | Many mourn the death of Cardinals Hall of Famer Bob Gibson

ST. LOUIS — Many are mourning the loss of Cardinals Hall of Famer Bob Gibson.
Gibson died at the age of 84 in Omaha after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Former Cardinal Tommy Pham shared the following tweet,
“#rip Bob Gibson I’m glad I had the opportunity to get to meet you, you will be missed #legend”
“RIP Gibby. He had a huge influence on me as a competitor. I’m sad I won’t be able to experience his intensity again in person. I will always carry his advice with me. I use his words of wisdom daily. 🙏🏼” Trevor Rosenthal said on Twitter.
"Creighton mourns the loss of @CU_Baseball and @BluejayMBB great Bob Gibson," Creighton Bluejays wrote on Twitter.
St. Louis native Andy Cohen shared a photo on Twitter,
"Dave Johnson would sometimes run in from 2nd base and say give them the Bob Gibson! I’d say, there is only 1 Bob Gibson. Wasn’t that the truth.Talented, competitive ,a warrior on the hill!So glad I got to know him. Will dearly miss him #RIP" Hall of Famer Jim Palmer wrote on Twitter.