NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray was selected first overall by the Arizona Cardinals.

Murray, who played high school at Allen High School, started only one season for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Murray threw for more than 4,300 yard last season and rushed for an additional 1,000 yards. He accounted for 54 touchdowns through the air and on the ground.

He led to Sooners to a Big 12 Championship and a birth in the College Football Playoff, where the Sooners lost to Alabama.

Murray beat Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins for the 2018 Heisman Trophy, college football's highest individual honor. Murray also won the annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

Murray had previously signed a contract to play baseball with the Oakland Athletics. However, after his explosive season in 2018, he committed to football.

Murray will play under new Cardinals head coach and previous Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury.