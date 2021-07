Sindi will be competing in the female 110-pound division at the Junior Olympics.

CARTHAGE, Texas — When Sindi Salazar first started boxing at the ripe old age of eight, things didn’t go so well — she lost her first three fights.

Fast forward eight years and this once pint size little girl who thought boxing sounded like a fun thing to do will now be competing in the Junior Olympics this upcoming week in Lubbock.

For Sindi it was about training properly and finding her love and passion for the sport.