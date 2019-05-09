CBS19's sister station WFAA announced Tuesday that the station will broadcast the Plano Senior High School vs. Eastwood High School of El Paso football game live on Thursday, September 5 from 7-10 p.m. on the station.

The game will be played at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

CBS19 will also air the game on our website, news app, and the CBS19 Facebook page.

CBS19 has been raising money to benefit victims of the violence in El Paso through the sale of a specially designed “Don’t Hate in My State” t-shirt designed locally by Bullzerk. T-shirt sales will continue during the game. 100-percent of the proceeds will go to the El Paso Victims Relief Fund, established by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation.

WFAA plans to make a check donation during the broadcast.

WFAA's Thursday Night Lights is Sponsored by Texas Health Resources