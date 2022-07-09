CBS19 COACH OF THE WEEK: Whitehouse's Kyle Westerberg

The Whitehouse Wildcats flipped the script from the 2021 season and are in the win column in Coach Westerberg's second year in charge.

WHITEHOUSE, Texas — After winning just two games last season and missing the playoffs, the Whitehouse Wildcats are off to a hot start tying last season's win tally after just two weeks of play.

Coach Kyle Westerberg said the key was to make adjustments and "buy in" to the program.

“The kids, the coaching staff, we made a couple of changes with the coaching staff," Westerberg said. "I think the big thing was getting the culture right, getting it the direction that I wanted to get it. These kids are 100% bought in and you're seeing that change in full effect right now.”

A player noticeably seeing the difference a year makes is senior defensive lineman, LaDarius Pitts.

“He's gave us the growth we didn't have previously," Pitts said. "Him coming in and doing the changes he's made, it's shown in this group also paid off for us as a team.”

The Wildcats have produced a combined 101 points in two contests against North Forney and Jacksonville. A high producing offense is in the wheel house of Westerberg’s, formally known as the offensive coordinator at Barbers Hill High School.

“I've got a great coaching staff," Westerberg said. "Both my coordinators do a great job of getting the game plans ready to go. What's the old saying 'you don't coach a day in your life' type deal like that. So I've been able to step back this year and be more of a game manager, allow my coaches to coach.”

His coaches are doing just that, already on a completely different trajectory than the year before.