TYLER, Texas — For more than a week, the country has seen an old divide thrust itself back into the forefront of Americans' minds. It has left many wondering how the country can bring itself together.

Some believe the answer lies with sports.

CBS19 invited four coaches from around the area to discuss how to address the problems facing the United States:

Chris Cocker - Lindale High School

Dee Lewis - Spring Hill High School

Keylon Kincade - Winona High School

Jeff Riordan - Chapel Hill High School

All four coaches agreed more needs to be done to heal the nation and the relationship between African Americans and police. They also agreed they believe it is their responsibility as high school coaches to help bring their communities together.