CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND: UT Tyler advances to LSC volleyball finals

UT Tyler completes the clean sweep of the visitors from Arkansas Fort Smith to advance to the Lone Star Conference Tournament finals.

TYLER, Texas — You would imagine division II competitions would be more difficult than division III, right?

Well don’t tell that to the UT Tyler Lady Patriots, who have taken the Lone Star Conference by the regions and look poised to win the whole conference tournament.

Not only have the Lady Pats advanced to the conference tournament finals, they’ve breezed to it. In fact, they haven’t lost a single set in this year's tournament.

Tuesday night, UT Tyler welcomed the University of Arkansas Fort Smith Lady Lions to the Rose City, and the Lady Pats made short work of their visitors.

Yet another clean sweep, and now UT Tyler finds themselves in the conference tournament finals.

They’ll take on Angelo State Wednesday night at the UT Herrington Patriot Center.