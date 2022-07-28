Chapel Hill football summer camp welcomes incoming freshmen

The three day camp prepared the young players for the high school team.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in June 2022.

The Chapel Hill Bulldogs rising freshman football class continued to work hard through the summer heat for their three day summer camp in preparation for the start of the season.

Between offensive drills, defensive schemes, and team building activities, the players and coaches are spending the three days of the camp to build on skills they already have in addition to working on new concepts.

"We tell our kids all the time, one day at a time. One week at a time, one week at a time," said Head Coach Jeff Riordan. "We don’t want to peak early - we want to gradually increase what we’re doing and trying to be successful on game night."

Although the length of the camp was short, it gave the new class of players a taste of what the high school football experience will be for them.

"It's good. We're all there working together," said freshman Jeremiah White. "We can't do it by ourselves. It's teamwork."

The official beginning of their season will start early Monday morning. Chapel Hill has built a winning culture within their program, and they're hoping the freshmen continue the tradition. With an early start to the season, the coaching team is hoping to prepare the new wave of Bulldog stars for the highest-level of success on the team.