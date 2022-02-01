Chapel Hill HC Jeff Riordan named "Smoaky All-East Texas" Coach Of The Year

Coach Riordan was named CBS19 Under the Lights Coach of the Week in December 2021.

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — Chapel Hill head football coach Jeff Riordan was named "Smoaky All-East Texas" Coach Of The Year for the 2021 season. His team finished 11-4 overall, good for a 0.73 win percentage. The Bulldogs finished district play with a 4-3 record.

The Bulldog scored a total of 575 points on offense while giving up 386 points on defense.

Earlier, Coach Riordan was named CBS19 Under the Lights Coach of the Week in December 2021.

His Bulldogs avenged an earlier loss by defeating Kilgore in the regular season finale by the score of 41-35 (OT) in an exciting contest that went to overtime. The team moved on to defeat Little Cypress-Mauriceville (Orange) 31-14 in the first round of the playoffs before falling to LBJ Austin 38-35 in a heartbreaker.