National Signing Day 2021: Chapel Hill Bulldogs

Three Bulldogs are taking their talents to the next level.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Chapel Hill has been in the midst of a rebuild for the past few years.

When Head Coach Jeff Riordan took the Chapel Hill job, he took over a program that was struggling.

His first order of business was to help build a culture of hard work, accountability, and winning. He inherited a team who was in need of a new voice and a new direction.

In just the last two years, the dogs have improved each season. In 2018 Chapel Hill went 1-9, in 2019 they doubled that win total and finished the year 2-8, but this season, 2020, the Bulldogs put it all together finishing the year 8-5, going .500 in one of the toughest districts in the state, and won two playoff games in the process.

CBS19 is all over the Piney Woods today capturing the moments which will kick off some of the best years of these student-athletes' lives. #NSD21 https://t.co/lSx3o4nISP — Reagan Roy-Young (@reaganroy) February 3, 2021

That was thanks in large part to the three young men who on Wednesday signed their national letters of intent.