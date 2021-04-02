National Signing Day 2021: Chapel Hill Bulldogs

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Chapel Hill has been in the midst of a rebuild for the past few years.
When Head Coach Jeff Riordan took the Chapel Hill job, he took over a program that was struggling.
His first order of business was to help build a culture of hard work, accountability, and winning. He inherited a team who was in need of a new voice and a new direction.
In just the last two years, the dogs have improved each season. In 2018 Chapel Hill went 1-9, in 2019 they doubled that win total and finished the year 2-8, but this season, 2020, the Bulldogs put it all together finishing the year 8-5, going .500 in one of the toughest districts in the state, and won two playoff games in the process.
That was thanks in large part to the three young men who on Wednesday signed their national letters of intent.
Quarterback Cameron Ford had a monster season for the Bulldogs and with some magical individual performances this past season, he earned the attention of the coaches over at Southern University Shreveport where he will attend this upcoming fall. Bam Ford who also was a major factor in Chapel Hill's success this past season inked his letter to Hardin-Simmons University. The final signee of the morning for the Bulldogs was Jahade Adams who will stay close to home as he'll continue to grow his game and become a Ranger at Kilgore College.