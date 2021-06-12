GOOD NEWS: Chapel Hill teammates comfort opposing team after playoff loss

Following Chapel Hill's 31-14 victory, two Bulldog players decided to take a moment to showcase more than just their talent, but also their good character.

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — The Chapel Hill Bulldogs are one step closer to the UIL Texas High School State Football Championship after taking down Little-Cypress Mauriceville in Friday’s playoff game.

Following Chapel Hill's 31-14 victory, two Bulldog players decided to take a moment to showcase more than just their talent, but also their good character.

Demetrius Brisbon and Jayvin Mayfield took a moment to show love and respect to their opponents in the middle of the field -- with a pat on the back, a handshake and a hug, congratulating them on a great season.

“It kind of like naturally happened," said Mayfield. "My teammate, looked as we were congratulating each other on the win. But then we also look back and we were like, 'bro their crying, let's go talk to them and make sure they keep their head up and their spirits high'.”

Brisbon says during that moment, he wanted to be an example of true leadership.

“Coach Riordan gave us a lot of speeches about that moment and he kept telling me that my time was gonna come,” said Brisbon. "When my time finally came in, I had to stop and be a leader, so whenever I saw that there, I wanted to help him out.”

Acts of sportsmanship are taught heavily within the Chapel ISD athletic department.

Their goal is to teach student-athletes acts of kindness, respect and love toward one another, even in a highly anticipated game like this one.

“I think it's just the competitive fire that's in this game," Chapel Hill Coach Jeff Riordan said. "You go to battle with another team for four quarters, but to definitely respect your opponent."

As the Bulldogs prepare to face the No.1-ranked Austin LBJ Jaguars, they anticipate going in with the same energy and spirit.