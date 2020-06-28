x
Briscoe holds off Chastain to win Xfinity race at Pocono

Credit: AP Photo/Matt Slocum
Chase Briscoe celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Long Pond, Pa.

LONG POND, Pa. — Chase Briscoe held off Ross Chastain in overtime to win the crash-filled Xfinity Series at Pocono Raceway.

It's the second of three NASCAR races at the track on Sunday. Pocono became the first track to hold a Truck, Xfinity and Cup race on the same day.

Kevin Harvick goes for Cup victories on consecutive days at Pocono.

Briscoe won his fourth Xfinity race of the season. Chastain won $100,000 in a prize awarded to the highest finisher among four eligible drivers.

