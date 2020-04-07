Briscoe wins 2nd straight to complete dream weekend at Indy

Indiana native Chase Briscoe wins the Pennzoil 150 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Chase Briscoe took four new tires during the final caution period and held off AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric to win the first Xfinity Series race on Indianapolis' road course.

Briscoe wound up taking the checkered flag with a margin of 1.717 seconds over Justin Haley. But with less than three laps to go, the gap between Briscoe, Allmendinger and Cindric was less than one second.

Allmendinger finally caught Briscoe with two to go, but Briscoe fought his way back into the lead and the other two faded as they bumped and battled for position.