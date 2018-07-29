There's something about East Texas football talent that always makes its presence known. Over at Cisco College, Kayce Medlock is currently making a name for himself. The SMU transfer is getting his feet wet with the Wranglers this season.

The former Arp running back will be joining his former Arp Quarterback, Tyler Stewart, in Cisco. All this East Texas talent is something that makes for a very happy coach.

"Kayce Medlock and Tyler Stewart both teammates and they almost made it to the state championship game, but I'll tell you Kayce, to me, was one of the best backs in East Texas," gloated Cisco College head coach Russell Thompson. "We have some more East Texas talent. It's going to be special and how they grow this year."

Their first game is August 25th against Rezolution Prep Academy.

